Telangana TSPSC Recruitment 2018: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications for the post of Bill Collector. Interested candidates can log on to the official website to apply for the same on or before August 10, 2018.

Telangana TSPSC Recruitment 2018: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited applications for the posts of Bill Collector from eligible candidates via its online platform. According to reports, there are 124 vacant posts and interested candidates can apply for the same through the official portal of TSPSC, i.e. at tspsc.gov.in.

The announcement of the recruitment was made on the official website through a notification released recently. Applications will be accepted online only and candidates should note that the last date for submission of their filled up application is August 10, 2018.

The online application process was opened online on July 25, 2018. The name of the post is Bill Collector and the pay scale for the same is Rs. 16,400 – 49,870 and the job location is Telangana. Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria for TSPSC Bill Collector can apply before the last date.

The minimum qualification for the same is graduation degree in any stream from a recognised university or college. The candidates should be in between the age of 18 and 44 years at the time of application. The selection of the candidates for the post will be done through a written examination.

Age relaxation as per category:

1. SC/ST Candidates 05 Years

2. BC Candidates 05 Years

3. Ex-servicemen 03 Years

4. PWD Candidates 10 Years

Important Dates:

Online Application: July 25, 2018

Last Date of Online Application: August 10, 2018

Examination date: October 7, 2018

To apply for the post directly through the official portal of TSPSC, click on this link- https://tspsc.gov.in/

