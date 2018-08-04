The Telangana State Public Service Commission has invited applications for the post of Sanitary Inspectors under the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department in the State through its official website. Candidates can check the notification and apply before August 30, 2018.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission opened the online application process for the recruitment of candidates to 35 Sanitary Inspector vacancies on its official website. Interested candidates are advised to apply for the post under the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department in the State of Telangana before the online application process closes at www.tspsc.gov.in.

According to reports, the last date for submission of application is August 30, 2018. Candidates should be in between the age of 18 to 44 years as on July 1, 2018. Interested candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Biological Science

from any UGC or state recognised university or having an equivalent degree to Bachelors.

Candidates are also required to have Sanitary Inspector Training Course certificate awarded by the Chairman, Board of Examinations constituted by the government of Telangana or from Government of India /Government of Telangana Recognized Institution, as per the notification on the official website.

To read the full notification online, click on this link: http://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/DIRECTRECRUITMENTNOTI/192018.pdf

