TSPSC Recruitment 2018: The Telangana Public Service Commission has published the Hall Tickets or Admit Cards for the recruitment examination of Village Revenue Officers. candidates appearing for the upcoming examination can download their Admit Cards from the official website - tspsc.gov.in.

Also, according to reports, the Village Revenue Officer’s recruitment examination has been scheduled by the TSPSC to be conducted on September 16, 2018. Candidates must note that the admit card for the examination is mandatory and those who do not produce their admit cards/hall tickets in the examination hall before the authorities, they will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

The candidates are advised to download their admit cards before the link gets deactivated from the official website. They can follow the instructions given below to avail their printout of the TPSC VRO Recruitment Exam Admit Cards 2018.

How to download the TSPSC VRO Recruitment 2018 Admit Card?

Log in to the official website of the Telangana Public Service Commission, tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “VRO Hall Ticket Download” and click on it’ Candidates will be redirected to a different window Here, enter the necessary credentials and click on submit Your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer download the SPSC VRO Recruitment 2018 Admit Card and take a printout of the same for future use

To go to the official website of TSPSC and directly download the TSPSC VRO Admit Card 2018, click on this link: http://vroht.tspsc.gov.in/HTDownload132018VRO.tspsc

