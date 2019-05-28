The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) has announced the TSBIE intermediate re-verification results on Monday, May 27, 2019. Students can check their result on the official website,tsbie.cgg.gov.in . The result was available on their partner websites like manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in as well. Students can check their result via the app – ‘T App Folio’ -a government app.

The Telangana State Board conducted the intermediate part I and part II exams from February 27 to March 18 this year. The Inter I exams were held from February 27 to March 16 and the Inter II exams were held from February 28 to March 18.

TS Inter Re-evaluation Results 2019: Steps to check Telangana Intermediate result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download Inter result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out of that copy.

As per the results declared by the Intermediate board on April 18, 2019, a total number of 4,09,133 students appeared for the first year examination in regular format, out which 2,47,407 students passed with a pass percentage of 60.5 per cent.

The result is being released for the second time after re-evaluation of the answer sheets of all students. The TS intermediate board result has been under scanner because of the alleged goof-up in declaring the result. A total of 23 students committed suicide after the results were allegedly false declared. The Telangana Board said that it especially will review the answer-sheet of 53 students including those 23 who committed suicide.

The Telangana Board assessed all the copy to ensure parity. The high court directed to complete the process of re-verification by May 15.

