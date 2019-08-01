Territorial Army Officer Answer Key 2019: Territorial Army Commission will declare the Territorial Army Officer answer key on its official website. As per the official notification, the answers key is expected to be released in the first week of August 2019.

Territorial Army Officer Answer Key 2019: The Territorial Army Officer Answer key 2019 is soon to be released by the Territorial Army Commission (TAC). As per the official notification, the answer key is expected to be released in the first week of August 2019. All those candidates who had appeared in the exam are advised to keep a track on the official website, in order to check the response sheets.

Once the answer key is released the candidates would be able to download the same from the official website. Territorial Army Commission has conducted the Territorial Army Officer Exam 2019 on July 28, 2019. The exams were held in two shifts across various exam centers.

After the declaration of the results, the candidates are advised to carry required documents in original along with self-attested copies during the Preliminary Interview Board. For the final selection, candidates will have to undergo various tests at a Service Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board.

Steps to download Territorial Army Officer Answer Key 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of, Territorial Army Commission,

Step 2: To enter the website, fill the Captcha Code

Step 3: Click on the CAREERS and then click on the Join as the Officer

Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to a new page, where they would be required to enter the login credentials (user id and password.)

Step 5: Once entered correctly, the Territorial Army Officer Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App