Tezpur University result 2019: The entrance exam TUEE result will be declared by the Tezpur University on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 on the official website tezu.ernet.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result through the official website. The result was postponed due to technical reasons and the counseling will also not be implemented as planned this year.

The results will be published in the form of a merit list. The merit list will be in the form of a PDF copy including the shortlisted candidates’ name or selected for admission. Additionally to the merit list, the University will also announce a waiting list. The wait list will be provided with the admission to various courses if any of the earlier candidates couldn’t clear the exam in the first attempt.

Tezpur University Entrance Exam (TUEE) results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website tezu.ernet.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link on the homepage

Step 3: A pdf file consisting of selected candidates, as per courses will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the result. Take a print out for future use.

About Tezpur University

Tezpur University was instituted by an Act of Parliament in 1994. The main objective of this Central University is to offer employment oriented and interdisciplinary courses in order to meet the local and regional aspirations. It also cater the needs of the Assam offering courses to promote research in areas which are special and has direct relevance to the region and in emerging areas in Science and Technology. This is as mentioned on the official website.

