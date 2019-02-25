Allahabad High Court on Monday announced the results for the written examination. Candidates can see their results on the official website @ allahabadhighcourt.in The results are also available on @ ahc.cbtexam.in.

The Allahabad High Court on Monday announced the results for the written examination. Candidates can see their results on the official website @ allahabadhighcourt.in The results are also available on @ ahc.cbtexam.in. The examination for 3,495 vacancies was held on January 21 across the Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment was conducted for the posts of sub court stenographer, sub court category C clerical cadre, sub court driver and sub court group D.

Candidates whose names are in the merit list, need to participate for Hindi/English Computer Typing Test, Hindi/English Stenography Test and Technical Driving Test.

The examination date, time and venue, have nor been released yet, which will be communicated through admit cards.

Follow the following steps to check results:

• Go to the website of Allahabad High Court @ allahabadhighcourt.in

• Click on the link that shows result

• New window will open which shows download pdf

• Final merit list will be seen

• Download the same. You can printout it for future reference

Allahabad High Court had invited applications from graduates, diploma holders and 12th pass candidates in November, last year. The date for filing of online applications was between December 06 and December 26. The minimum age limit was 18 years and maximum 40.

