The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the result of professional and executive programmes on Saturday, August 25. The ICSI will declare the result of the professional exam at 11 am while the result of the executive programme will be out at 2 pm. The computer-based examination was conducted in June 2018. Candidates can access the result on the official website along with that they can check their respective subject-wise-break up. In addition, the ICSI will also release the name of the toppers in a pdf format.

ICSI CS Result 2018, here’s how to check:

Visit the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu

Click result on the homepage

Enter your roll number and other basic information in the new link that will appear

Download the result and print out for further references

The physical copy of the result-cum-marks certificate of the executive programme will not be provided to any candidate. However, after the declaration of result of the professional programme, the physical copy of the certificate will be send via post to the registered address of the candidate.

The Institute of Company secretaries of India was formed on October 4, 1968. It is a statutory professional body in India whose main objective is to promote, regulate and develop the profession of company secretaries in India.

