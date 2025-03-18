“Think Twice Before Coming,” Indian PhD Student Warns Against UK Master’s Degrees

One of the most alarming claims in the post was that a one-year MSc in the UK is often considered equivalent to a BTech or BE degree in India—or even less in the US job market. The student argued that, unlike two-year MS or MTech programs in India or the US, the UK’s shorter duration and limited coursework reduce its value in the global job market.

An Indian PhD student in the UK has sparked a heated debate after issuing a stark warning to prospective international students. In a detailed Reddit post, the student highlighted the financial, academic, and emotional struggles faced by those pursuing a one-year Master’s degree in the UK, questioning whether it is worth the massive investment of money and effort.

“If you’re considering coming here, please think twice—you might end up wasting your money, time, and energy,” the student cautioned.

“UK Master’s = Indian BTech?”

One of the most alarming claims in the post was that a one-year MSc in the UK is often considered equivalent to a BTech or BE degree in India—or even less in the US job market. The student argued that, unlike two-year MS or MTech programs in India or the US, the UK’s shorter duration and limited coursework reduce its value in the global job market.

“Most Master’s programs here rely on take-home assignments rather than rigorous coursework. Many UK universities don’t even include these programs in their global ranking calculations.”

The student also alleged that universities are well aware of widespread outsourcing of assignments but focus more on tuition revenue than maintaining academic integrity.

The Harsh Reality: Financial Struggles and Job Uncertainty

Beyond academics, the Redditor painted a bleak picture of life for international students in the UK. Many struggle with unstable part-time jobs that barely cover the high cost of living, forcing them into financial and emotional distress.

“I’ve seen friends who finished their Master’s, extended their post-study visas, but became extremely thin, lost their hair, and eventually returned to India because they simply couldn’t cope.”

The post resonated with several users who shared similar experiences. One comment read:

“All students who come to the UK or US work as restaurant/shop/store/petrol pump laborers to survive. They have very little time to upskill or do projects that can get them a job—if their resume is even seen among 1,000 other applicants.”

Another user echoed concerns about job prospects, stating, “99% of my friends have returned to India after completing their MSc or after MSc + PSW (post-study work visa).”

The student also highlighted poor living conditions, unpredictable work hours, and cultural challenges that make the UK a difficult place for many international students. High rental prices, low-quality food, and even racism were cited as factors that worsen the experience.

Referring to the 2024 Southport Incident, where an Indian student was fatally stabbed, the student warned that international students also face safety risks in some areas.

Is a UK Education Worth It?

While the Reddit post painted a pessimistic picture, some users argued that a UK education is valuable under the right circumstances. One commenter stated:

“A UK education is worth it if you get a scholarship (as is the case for many PhD students) and don’t need to spend your own money.”

PhD programs in the UK, they pointed out, are globally recognized and more structured than their US counterparts, making them a better long-term investment than Master’s degrees.

