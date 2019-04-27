THSTI Recruitment 2019: The Translational Health Science And Technology Institute (THSTI) has released a vacancy for Junior Research Fellow under the supervision of Dr. Suchitra Devi Gopinath and Dr. Prabhanshu Tripathi. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of THSTI i.e. www.thsti.res.in to apply for the post.

THSTI Recruitment 2019: Candidates were invited for the post of Junior Research Fellow by the Translational Health Science And Technology Institute (THSTI) under the notification number THS/RN/01/2019/04/02. All interested as well as eligible aspirants are advised to apply for the post before or on May 5, 2019. Before applying for the post of Junior Research Fellow, candidate should note that they must have a M.Sc in Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/Biolog y or equivalent degree with minimum 60 per cent marks.

Steps to apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow:

Step 1: Visit the official website of THSTI i.e. www.thsti.res.in.

Step 2: Click to the link tht reads Rolling Recruitment for Junior Research Fellow – Dr. Suchitra Devi Gopinath and Rolling Recruitment for Junior Research Fellow – Dr. Prabhanshu Tripathi.

Step 3: If you want work under Dr Suchitra Devi Gopinath, click on the link that says Apply Online.

Step 4: Instructions for the candidates to fill up online application form will appear on your page.

Step 5: Before opting for click to proceed, click to a tiny button above it which reads ‘I have read all the instructions.’

Step 6: Candidates are then required to fill in the entire form which also has scanned signature and photograph.

Step 7: Submit your details.

Last Date of Application submission: May 5, 2019

May 5, 2019 Age Limit: 28 Years

Note: You can also apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow under the supervision of Dr. Prabhanshu Tripathi. You need to follow the same mentioned instructions to fill in the entire form if you are eligible.

