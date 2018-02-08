Times Higher Education 2018 rankings are out, IIT Madras has gradually dropped from the top 200 list where as the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Indian Schools of Mines successfully managed to enter the list by acquiring 194 and 141 rank. IIT Madras has gradually fallen in its position from 41 to 103, while many other institutions have shown a better performance by entering in the Top 200 ranking.

In the list released by Times Higher Education (THE) Ranking of 350 Asian varsities, IIT Madras has gradually dropped from the top 200 list where as the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Indian Schools of Mines successfully managed to enter the list by acquiring 194 and 141 rank. The reasons behind the declination are assumed to rely on the field of teaching, knowledge transfer and also the international outlook. It is a matter of surprise that how the famous IIT institutes are declining in rank year by year, while the other institutes are showing remarkable performance which leads them to enter the top rank of the institution in India.

Along with the IIT Madras many other IITs like IIT Bangalore and IIT Bombay have declined in their positions. But there is always a new entry in the list to make India proud. The reason of the decline of the institution relies on many factors. India is doing great in its educational field compared to the other East Asian Countries. Even with the decline India is still the leading country in higher education as compared to the neighbouring countries. The access to the teaching technologies, research and knowledge transfer strengthen the country’s institution educational system whereas the lack of these factors can decline the educational quality and hence lead to a drop in the position and rank among good institutions.