Tiruvallur District Court Recruitment 2019: Application has been invited for recruitment to the post of Computer Operator, Office Assistant and others under Tiruvallur District Court. Candidates interested to apply for the post can apply to the post on or before April 30, 2019, by sending their application to the prescribed address.

Tiruvallur District Court has invited candidates for recruitment to the post of Computer Operator, Office Assistant and others. Interested candidates can apply to the post on or before April 30, 2019. Candidates would be selected on the basis of their performance in written examination, personal interview and document verification.

Important Date:

• April 30, 2019: Last date for submission of application

Vacancy details:

• Driver – 2 Posts

• Computer Operator – 7 Posts

• Office Assistant – 48 Posts

• Sweeper – 5 Posts

• Xerox Operator – 13 Posts

• Night Watchman – 10 Posts

• Masalchi – 15 Posts

Educational Qualification:

• Office Assistant – Candidate should be 8th pass from a recognized school

• Computer Operator – Candidate should have a Qualification Degree from a recognized University.

• Computer Operator – B.Sc., (CS), BCA, or Any Degree with PGDCA & Both Typewriting in Tamil/English

• Driver- Candidates must have passed 10th Std, with valid Driving Licences with 3 Years Experience

note: Candidates must be able to read and write Tamil.

Pay Scale:

• Driver Rs.19500 – 62000/-

• Computer Operator- Rs.20600 – 65500/-

• Office Assistant-Rs.15700 – 50000/-

• Sweeper Rs.15700 – 50000/-

• Xerox Machine Operator- Rs.16600 – 52400/-

• Night Watchman -Rs.15700 – 50000/-

• Masalchi-Rs.15700 – 50000/-

Age Limit:

• SC: 18 – 35

• SCA: 18 – 35

• ST: 18 – 35

• MBC and DC: 18 – 32

• BC: 18 – 32

• OC: 18 – 30

How to Apply:

Candidates keen to apply to the vacant posts can submit applications along with the documents to the above address:

Principal District Judge, Principal District Court, Tiruvallur District.

note: Application received after the last date or incomplete applications will be rejected.

Selected applicants will be posted on District court of Tiruvallur, Tamilnadu.

