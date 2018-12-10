TISS entrance exam 2018: The online registrations for the entrance exam for MA and PhD level students has been ended by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS). The candidates who haven't applied through online can still send their application by post. The last date of receiving the applications by TISS via post is December 12, 2018.

Online registration for MA and PhD level students ends, check out the full syllabus

TISS entrance exam 2018: Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has ended the online registrations for the entrance exam for MA and PhD level students. The last date of accepting applications by TISS via post is December 12, 2018. The candidates who haven’t applied through online can still send their application by post. Besides this, the applications for BA programmes till March 20, 2019, will remain open.

TISSNET exam is scheduled to be conducted online on 13 January 2019. The hall tickets are expected to release by December 27, 2018. The results for the written test are also expected by January last week. The candidates who will be selected through TISSNET will likely to undergo the second round in March 2019.

TISS NET 2019: Syllabus

Data Interpretation: Bar graphs, pie charts, double pie charts, line graphs, data comparisons etc are soem necessary topics

Quantitative ability: Time-distance, speed, number system, ration proportion, average, basic geometry, profit and loss

English proficiency: This part will have two major divides – verbal ability and reading comprehension. In the verbal ability section, candidates will be tested for grammar, idioms, word substitute, right usage of words antonyms, analogies etc.

In the reading comprehension section, answer passage-based questions, draw inferences and conclusion, author’s point of view, the purpose of passage etc need to be taken into account.

General awareness: History, law, economy, health, education, arts, culture, sports, media, labour, international politics, policies, environment and ecology etc

Following are the steps to apply TISSNET 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website – admissions.tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on the programme level you need to apply for MA, Mphil/PhD/BA/short term/international course

Step 3: Click on Apply next to the programme level

Step 4: The candidates will be directed towards a new page

Step 5: Log in your registration details

Step 6: For registration click on ‘click here to register’ at end of the page

After getting registered, the candidates need to log in to fill the application form. The application form

includes questions on personal details, academic qualification etc.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More