TISS MA admission results 2019: The institute has uploaded the merit list of Pre-Interview Test (PIT) and Personal Interview (PI). Candidates can check the merit list on the official website @tiss.edu. The TISS has conducted the exams from March 1 to March 30, 2019. The students can click on the admission section of the official website to get their merit details.

Here is how to check:

1. Click on the official website @tiss.edu

2. Click on the admission section

3. Click on the notification related to MA programmes

4. Click on the read more.

5. Click on the view merit list

6. Enter email id and password

7. Click on the login button

8. Download the list

9. Take the printout of the list for future reference

In the merit list, in case of a tie between two or more students, the student having more marks in PI will get higher merit. If a tie persists, then the PIT and written test marks are considered in the same order. Finally, in scenario of an unresolved tie, an older candidate will get preference.

Candidates have to confirm their admission in the TISS. The interested students have to complete the document verification and fee payment process between 29 April to 07 May and 13 to 16 May (except Sunday). Candidates will have to send the copies of important documents like graduation degree, scorecard, fees challan, etc at the institute’s address. The new session for the academic year 2019 will start on 10 June. This year TISSNET 2019 examination was held on 13 January in the computer-based mode.

