TISS Mumbai Recruitment 2019: The TISS or Tata Institute of Social Sciences has opened the application process for recruitment to Registrar and other posts. Candidates interested to apply can check the details in this article.

According to the notice released by the authority, the interested and eligible candidates can apply to the above mentioned posts in the prescribed format through the official website fi TISS. The last date for submission of the online applications for the Registrar and other posts has been scheduled fort September 02, 2019.

For more information regarding the examination, candidates need to refer to the TISS Job Notification released on its official website.

How to download the TISS Recruitment 2019 Notification?

Candidates need to visit the official website – https://www.tiss.edu

On the homepage, under the recruitment section, click on the latest notification

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a pdf containing all the details of the vacant posts

Go through the details in the pdf and download the same

Take a print out of the same for reference

TISS Mumbai Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

The last date for filling and submission of online application form: September 2, 2019

TISS Mumbai Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Registrar post: 01

Deputy Registrar post: 03

Assistant Registrar post: 02

TISS Mumbai Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for Registrar and Other posts

Educational Qualification:

For Registrar post, candidates need to have a post graduate degree with at least 55% marks and minimum 15 years of professional experience as an Assistant Professor.

For Deputy Registrar post, candidates need to have a graduate degree with at least 55% marks and 9 years of experience as a Assistant Professor.

For Assistant Registrar post, candidates require a post graduate degree with at least 55% marks 5 years professional experience as an Assistant Professor.

TISS Mumbai Recruitment 2019: How to Apply?

Eligible candidates need to visit the official website www.tiss.edu and fill the online application form after going through the details in the notification carefully by September 2, 2019.

