TISS Mumbai Recruitment 2019: Tata Institute Of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai has issued a notification inviting applicants for the post of Registrar. In the employment notice no. 09/JR./Resident/IGIMS/Esttt./2019, TISS Mumbai has invited applications for 1 Registrar post on its official website http://recruitmentdr.tiss.edu/. The last date to submit the online applications is May 3, 2019. However, candidates can submit the hard copy of the online application by May 10, 2019.

To apply for the post, the candidates must have the following educational qualifications:

– Candidates must have scored 55% marks in their master’s degree or have secured an equivalent grade of B in UGC 7 point scale.

– The applicant must have 15 years experience in atleast Academic Level 11 or have 8 years of experience in Academic Level 12 as Associate Professor and experience in educational administration.

OR One should have comparable experience in research establishment or other institutions of higher education.

OR Someone who has atleast 8 years of experience as Deputy Registrar or comparable post in Level 12 or 13 with 15 years of administrative experience. With this, the selection committee will give preference to candidates with experience in Universities and centrally funded educational/research institutes. The age limit to apply for the post is 57 years.

Interested candidates can apply for the post by following these steps-

– Apply online on the official website http://recruitmentdr.tiss.edu)

– Send the hard copy of the application with attached required documents to The Deputy Registrar (P&A), Recruitment Cell, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, V.N. Purav Marg, Deonar, MUMBAI 400088.

– The application fee for General/OBC for TISS Mumbai Recruitment 2019 is Rs 2000 and the application fee for SC/ST/PwD candidates is Rs 500.

After the submission of applications, the recruitment will be done on the basis of the Interview round conducted by the selection committee. It is also to be noted that incomplete application forms will not be considered and those who are already employed are required to produce a no objection certificate during Interview round.

