TISS Mumbai Recruitment 2019: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai has released application for the post of Placement Officer on its official website i.e. www.tiss.edu. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to submit the online application on or before May 5, 2019.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application submission: May 5, 2019

Tata Institute of Social Sciences Vacancy Details:

Number of vacancy for the post of Placement Officer- 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Placement Officer Post Job:

Educational Qualification: If a candidate is apply for the post of Placement Officer, he or she must have a Master’s degree in Management and HR

Steps to apply for the post of Placement Officer:

Step 1: Visit the official website pf TISS i.e. www.tiss.edu.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads CAREERS.

Step 3: Then, clicl to Project Positions.

Step 4: Application for the position of Placement Officer – NUSSD will appear on the screen.

Step 5: You will see Download Details option along with the last date for application i.e. May 5, 2019 5 p.m on the page.

Step 6: Download the pdf which has important details about the new vacancy.

Step 7: After reading all 11 points, apply for the post by clicking on cv-nussd@tiss.edu.

Note: All the shortlissted candidates will be called for an interview via telephonic conversation or email.

