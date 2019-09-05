TISS, Mumbai Recruitment 2019: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai has released a notification informing about the vacancies for Programme Officer, Assistant Manager posts. Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can do so before September 15, 2019.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dx8kPJxxg6I

TISS Job Alert: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai has issued a notification for inviting applications for Programme Officer, Assistant Manager posts. Candidates who are interested in the post can apply through online format on or before the last date September 15, 2019.

The vacant posts are divided into the following categories;

Programme Officer, Assistant Manager– 2 Posts

Programme Officer, Sr. Executive, Executive- Examination and Certification– 2 Posts

Senior Manager- Examination and Certification– 1 Post

Sr. Executive- Vocational Aptitude System– 1 Post

Eligibility criteria to apply for TISS, Mumbai Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

Programme Officer, Assistant Manager-Operations– Candidate should be graduated and have a degree in any discipline and experience of 3-8 years in Client Account Management/Operations Profile.

Programme Officer, Sr. Executive, Executive- Examination and Certification– Candidate should have a degree in any discipline and experience of 3-5 years in Client Account Management /Operations Profile.

Senior Manager- Examination and Certification– Candidate should be graduated and have graduation or post-graduation degree in any discipline with experience of 10 – 15 years in the Academic Section of University or College.

Sr. Executive- Vocational Aptitude System– Candidate should have Master’s degree in MA/MSC in Psychology and at least experience of 2 years in psychometric testing, test development, counselling and holding life skill sessions.

How to apply for TISS, Mumbai Job 2019?

Applicants who fit in the above-mentioned criteria can apply by sending their application form to the email ID- renuka.tayade@sve.tiss.edu on or before the due date September 15, 2019. The candidates are advised to visit the official website- www.tiss.edu before filling the online application so as to read all the given instructions carefully first.

