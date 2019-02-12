TISSNET 2019: The results of the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) for M.A programme has been declared on the official website, tiss.edu. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can take the admissions after their scorecard.

TISSNET 2019: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has announced the result for TISSNET TISS national eligibility test 2019 on the official website, tiss.edu. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can take the admissions in TISS for M.A. programme to check the score. The candidates who had appeared for the entrance examination for admission to postgraduate courses can also check the scorecard that is available on the official website. The selected candidates will also have to appear for the personal interview (PI) round.

How to check TISSNET result 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website, tiss.edu

Step 2: On homepage, click on ‘admissions’ link

Step 3: After this, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on view ‘score card’ next to the programme for which you applied for

Step 5: Log-in after using registered email id

Step 6: Result will be displayed

The written examination has 40 per cent weightage. The rest will cover 30 per cent score each for pre-interview test (PIT) and PI.

The final result constitute marks from all the exams. This will be released will be released on April 22, 2019.

About TISSNET 2019

Established in 1936 as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in 1944, was renamed as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. In the year 1946, it was declared Deemed to be a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956.

Since its inception, the vision of the TISS has been known for its excellence in higher education. The main aim is to create a people-centred, ecologically sustainable society through the application of knowledge in the changing social realities. The society that promotes and protects dignity, equality, social justice and human rights for all.

