TISSNET exam 2019 to be held on Jan 13, registration opens from October 22

TISSNET Exam Date 2019: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences has revised the dates of TISSNET 2019 examination. As per the notification released on September 18, 2018 on the official website www.tiss.edu. The TISSNET exam was scheduled to be held on January 19, 2019, however, the same date has been now revised to January 13, 2018. The candidates are notified that only TISSNET date has been changed and rest information has been same.

The registration for TISSNET is scheduled to begin from October 22, 2018 from 100 A.M onwards. The registration window for TISSNET will close at 5:00 PM on December 10, 2018.

TISSNET 2019 is an entrance exam conducted by TISS to offer admission in MA, MSc, MHA and MPH course. In the TISSNET 2019 application form, the candidates can choose a maximum of three courses out of total 55 programmes.

The candidates need to fill the one form for one examination, for a number of courses selected by a student. The admission will take place according to the order of preference of the courses selected by the students.

After the exam, TISS will conduct the Pre Interview Test (PIT), and Personal Interview (PI) round at Mumbai Campus only.

To get the final admission, it is mandatory for the candidates to pass the final rounds.

Meanwhile, Tata Institute of Social Science will release the TISSNET Application Form 2019 on October 22 onwards.

TISSNET 2019 Registration Important Dates

1. Application Forms will release on 22 Oct 2018

2.Last Date to fill TISSNET Form 10 Dec 2018

Before filling the TISSNET 2019 Registration Form, the candidates are requested to gather all the important documents that they need to upload in the form.

