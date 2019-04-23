TMC, Mumbai Recruitment 2019: Tata Memorial Centre is an autonomous body under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post before April 30, 2019.

TMC, Mumbai Recruitment 2019: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai is inviting applications from Indian nationals to fill the posts of Technician, Scientific Assistant and other posts in its various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post before April 30, 2019. Tata Memorial Centre is an autonomous body under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) is a Comprehensive Cancer Centre with a mission to achieve the highest standards in patient care, cancer prevention, cancer research and professional development for oncology and allied disciplines. TMC is affiliated to Homi Bhabha National Institute BNI). The HBNI is a Deemed University of the Department of Atomic Energy with a mission to develop high-quality postgraduate educational programs in science and technology including those related to life and health sciences.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: April 30, 2019

Last date for submission of hard copy of online application: May 7, 2019

Name of Positions, Category and Pay Scale Details:

1) Personnel Officer: 1 Post – UnReserved – Level of Pay in Pay Matrix Rs 67,700 — Level 11, Cell 1

2) Scientific Officer — 1 Post – Un Reserved — Rs 78,800/– Level 12

3) Assistant Night Supervisor — 1 Post – UnReserved — Rs 47,600/– Level 8, Cell 1

4) Clerk-cum-Telephone Operator — 1 Post – Un Reserved, 01 OBC– Rs 19,900 — Level 2, Cell 1

5) Technician ‘C’– Dental & Prosthetic Surgery– 2 Posts — UR– Rs 25,500/– Level 4, Cell 1

6) Technician ‘A’ — Carpenter — 1 Post — (OBC) — Rs 19,900/-Level 2, Cell 1

7) Technician ‘A’ Multitasked — 01 Post — SC — Rs 19,900/-, Level 2, Cell 1

8) Medical Physicist ‘C’ — 1 Post — SC — Rs.56,100/- Level 10, Cell 1

9) Scientific Assistant ‘B’– 1 Post — SC — Radio Diagnostic — Rs 35,400/-Level 6

10) Scientific Assistant ‘B’ — 1 Post for OBC, 1 Post for SC — Dept of Radiation Oncology — Rs.35,400/- Level 6, Cell 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

– Personnel Officer: Graduate with Post Graduate Management degree/diploma in the relevant subject.

– Scientific Officer E: PhD in Biotechnology/Pharmacy/Life Sciences or Allied Health Sciences from a recogniSed University.

– Assistant Night Supervisor: M.Sc. (Nursing) / B.Sc (Nursing)/General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology from a recognized University.

– Clerk Cum Telephone Operator: Graduate from a recognised University with Telephone Operators Course with excellent communication skills and minimum one year of experience in the concerned field.

– Technician ‘C’ (Dental & Prosthetics Surgery)”: S.S.C. & Certificate in Dental Hygienic course (2 years) conducted by the Dental Council of India.

– Technician ‘A’ (Carpenter): S.S.C. plus I.T.I. (Carpenter) full-time course from Government RecogniSed Institute.

– Technician ‘A’ (Multi Skilled): SSC plus ITI (Plumber) full-time course from Government recognized institute with 3 years experience after ITI OR 2 years after ITI plus NCTVT in plumbing & miscellaneous

civil maintenance works in hospital/ Institutional / Commercial / Residential buildings.

– Medical Physicist ‘C’: M.Sc. (Physics) and Diploma in Radiological Physics or equivalent.

– Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Radio-Diagnosis): B.Sc. in Radiological Imaging Technology from a recogniSed University.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App