TMC Recruitment 2019: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applicants for recruitment to the 22 posts, 118 vacancies of Non-Medical.full-time positions. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to fill the application form latest by August 16, 2019,

TMC Recruitment 2019: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has released the notification for full-time non-medical positions in Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital / MPMMCC Varanasi. The notification has been released for recruitment to the 22 posts, 118 vacancies of Non-Medical.TMC had released the online application form last month and is going to close it soon, on August 16, 2019.

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to fill the application form latest by August 16, 2019, Wednesday. Candidates must note that the hard copy of the form with documents must be sent in such a way that it is received within seven days of the last date of the online form, that is by August 23, 2019.

Once the registration process is done, candidates will be called for the written exam, interview, skill test at TMS’s discretion. Admit card or hall ticket for the exam, interview, skill test will be released online only.

TMC Recruitment 2019:Vacancy details

2 Posts released for Scientific Officer

3 Posts released for Medical Physicist ‘C’

1 Post released for Officer in charge

2 Posts released for In-Charge (Central Sterile Supply Department)

1 Post released for Engineer SB (Mechanical)

1 Post released for Scientific Officer ‘Sb’ (Biomedical)

6 Posts released for Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Radiotherapy)

1 Post released for Foreman (Civil)

1 Post released for Foreman (Electrical)

1 Post released for Sub Officer A

2 Posts released for Pharmacist ‘B’

1 Post released for Technician ‘C’ (Central Sterile Supply Department)

1 Post released for Technician ‘C’ (Icu)

1 Post released for Technician ‘A’ Linen & Laundry

1 Post released for Nursing Superintendent

2 Posts released for Assistant Nursing Superintendent

83 Posts released for Nurse ‘A’ (Female)

1 Post released for Senior Administrative Officer

1 Post released for Lower Division Clerk

1 Post released for Public Relations Officer

4 Posts released for Cook `A’

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App