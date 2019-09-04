TMC Recruitment 2019: TMC- Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (HBCH&RC) had released a notification inviting online applications for 99 Medical Physicist D and other post vacancies. According to the notice, the applications will be closed today, September 4, 2019, through the official website. Candidates who wish to apply are advised to complete the application process by logging into https://tmc.gov.in/.
Moreover, candidates must note that no applications will be entertained after the last date for submission i.e. September 4, 2019.
TMC Hospital Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
Officer-in-Charge (Dispensary): 1
Scientific Officer ‘C’ (Nuclear Medicine): 1 Medical Physicist ‘D’: 2
Medical Physicist ‘C’: 3
Assistant Nursing Superintendent: 4
Nurse ‘C’: 05
Nurse ‘B’: 10
Nurse ‘A’: 46
Scientific Officer ‘SB’ (Biomedical): 2
Scientific Assistant `C’ (Nuclear Medicine): 1
Scientific Assistant `B’ posts
Biochemistry: 2
Transfusion Medicine: 4
Dept. of Rad. Oncology: 4
Pathology: 2
Radio-Diagnosis: 3
Microbiology: 1
Pharmacist ‘B’: 2
Technician ‘C’ posts
C.S.S.D: 2
ICU: 2
OT: 2
Networking: 2
Scientific Assistant ‘C’ posts
Network Assistant: 1