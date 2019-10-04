TMC recruitment 2019: Tata Memorial Centre, Varanasi has notified about the vacancies for Computer Programmer posts. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the walk-in-interview.

Interested students must keep in mind that the applicant should have certain educational qualification such as B.E./ B.Tech./ M.C.A./ M.Sc.(I.T./B.C.S.). A total of 2 posts will be filled in this recruitment drive. All the candidates will be selected for the recruitment to on the basis of their performance, so the candidates should prepare well for the interview.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Important dates and time for TMC recruitment 2019:

Date of walk-in-interview: October 15, 2019

Timing for the walk-in-interview: 09:30 AM- 11:30 AM

Vacancy details for TMC recruitment 2019:

Through this recruitment drive, the total number of two posts will be filled

Eligibility Criteria for TMC recruitment 2019:

Candidate should have B.E./ B.Tech./ M.C.A./ M.Sc.(I.T./B.C.S.) or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University with at least 55% marks aggregate marks.

The candidates must have a least 6 months of actual programming experience in VB/VB.NET, ASP/ASP.NET, Crystal Reports, and R.D.B.M.S.

Working knowledge of AS/400, DB2 is advantageous and familiarity with Web Technology/ Web Designing/ Web Security & hands-on knowledge of HTML/ DHTML, JavaScript, PhotoShop, Flash will be preferred.

How to apply for TMC recruitment 2019:

All the eligible and interested candidates will have to go through the walk-in-interview. The timings for the interviews are from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Ghanti Mill Road, Lahartara, Old Loco Colony, Shivpurwa, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh-221002.

TMC recruitment 2019: Salary

The salary structure will be based on the experience and qualifications of the applicant. The salary range starts from Rs. 20,000 and can go up to Rs. 30,000 per month

