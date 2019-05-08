Tamil Nadu 11th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Board has scheduled to release the result for the plus one students today, on May 8 @tnresults.nic.in. The date and time have also been given by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination, TNDGE and now, the students are anxiously waiting for their scorecards. Now, the board is all set to release the results for class 11, here are the LIVE updates!

Tamil Nadu Board Class 11 Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Board has scheduled to release the result for the plus one students today, on May 8 @tnresults.nic.in. The date and time have also been given by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination, TNDGE and now, the students are anxiously waiting for their scorecards. As per the official notification, the TN Plus One Result 2019 will be declared at 9:30 pm today at official websites tnresults.nic.in dge1.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Board recently released the result for TN HSC +2 on April 29. The students performed with excellence and touched the pass percentage to 91.3. While the girls outshined boys by giving better performance, the overall marks went high. A total of 8, 42, 512 students sat for the TN +2 or 12th examination in 2019 and the majority came with flying colours.

Now, the board is all set to release the results for class 11 which will be out at sharp 9:30 on all the official websites. Last year, the result was announced on May 30, 2018. We have listed some of the websites to help you visit them directly!

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of TN Class 11th results 2019:

Now that the Class 11 results of Tamil Board can be out any moment, we have listed the easy and simple ways to check your result. Take a look!

Step 1: Visit the official website @ tnresults.nic.in or dge1.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link that says TN HSC Plus One Result 2018

Step 3: Now, the result will flash on your screen.

Step 4: Download the result and get a print out of it.

The students should note that the result link will be activated only after the result declaration. The students are advised to keep the details ready including roll number and date of birth as it might be required to log in to check your result.

Live Updates

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App