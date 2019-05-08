Tamil Nadu Plus One result 2019: DGE Tamil Nadu has declared the results TN Class 11 results 2019 on the official website at tnresults.nic.in. Results are also available on dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. DDE had conducted the examination in February 2019.

Tamil Nadu Plus One result 2019: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu declared the results for the plus one examination 2019 on May 8, at 9: 30 am. The results are available on the official website at tnresults.nic.in. Students can also check their scores on dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. They need to access these websites and get results.

DGE held Class 11 exam from February 13 to February 22, 2019. Around 9 lakh students had registered for the examination. Last year, the results for Class 11 were declared on May 29. But this year, Tamil Nadu Board preponed the results like other Centre and state boards of the country.

Steps to download Tamil Nadu Class 11 results:

• Students need to visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in

• Click on the link reading HSE +1 result on the homepage

• You will be redirected to a new page

• Enter your credentials

• Results will be displayed on the screen

• Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Last year, the pass percentage stood at 91 per cent in the Tamil Nadu Class 11 results. Around 8.6 lakh students had appeared in the examination in which most of the positions were taken by girls. As many as 7.8 lakh students cleared the examination.

DGE Tamil Nadu announced the results of Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or (class 12) on April 19, last month. Result of plus two was declared at 9:30 am on the official website at tnresults.nic.in and the same was made available on dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. The exams were conducted in March 2019 and the pass percentage stood at 91.3 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage was 91.1 per cent.

Like previous years, girls outperformed boys, registering a pass percentage of 93.64 per cent against 88.57 per cent of boys. The students of Science stream secured fared better as compared to Commerce and Arts. In Science, 92.75 per cent students cleared the examination, followed by Commerce (90.78 per cent) and Arts (80.13).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App