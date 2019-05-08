TN 11th Result 2019 declared: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination, TNDGE has released the TN Plus One Result 2019 on the official website of TNDGE i.e. dge.tn.gov.in by 09:30 AM. Students who appeared for TN Class 11 2019 examinations are advised to keep an eye on the official website of TNDGE as the board will announce the TN HSE +1 Result 2019 via website and press conference.

TN 11th Result 2019 @ dge.tn.gov.in: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination, TNDGE has announced the TN 11th Result 2019 today i.e. Wednesday, May 8. According to the official notice released by the Tamil Nadu Education Board, the TN Plus One Results will be declared on the official website of TNDGE i.e. dge.tn.gov.in at 09:30 AM. Apart from the official website of TNDGE, the TN HSE +1 Result 2019 will be released by alternative websites like tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Given below are the steps to check the TN 11TH Result 2019 via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNDGE i.e. dge.tn.gov.in.

Note: If you are unable to access dge.tn.gov.in , you panic and visit the other alternative websites like tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in to check your results.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads HSE(+1) Examination Results – March 2019.

Step 3: Enter your credentials like registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details by clicking to the option that says, Get Marks.

Step 5: Your TN Plus One Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your TN XI Result 2019 for future reference.

List of websites where students can check and download their respective Tamil Nadu 11th Result 2019:

Note: Students from 2018-2019 batch who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 11th 2019 examinations which were conducted by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination, TNDGE in the month of March, will have to collect their mark sheet from their schools. Also, the result of all the Class 11th streams will be declared today at around 09:30 AM on the official website.

Candidates will have to visit their schools for the original certificates as no website mentioned above will be releasing any kind of original certificate apart from the scorecards of the candidates who appeared for the TN 11th class 2019 examinations, this year.

