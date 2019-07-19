TN 11th Supplementary Result: The Tamil Nadu HSE Supplementary results for first-year students has been declared by the Tamil Nadu’s directorate of government examinations. Candidates those who have appeared in the examination which was held on June 2019 can check the official website to check the result.

Tamil Nadu 11th Supplementary Result 2019: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website, dge.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the +1 supplementary result link ‘Higher Secondary First Year June 2019 – Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals’.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Type in the Security Code provided on the page

Step 5: Verify and Submit the Information

Step 6: Check your 11th attempt result displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference.

A total of 8,16,618 students appeared for the Tamil Nadu +1 Board Exam 2019 out of which nearly 96.50 percent of students cleared the examination. Students who had failed in that exam were given an opportunity to reappear for the test through compartmental exam held on June 2019.

Tamil Nadu board is one of the biggest boards of the country which was established in in the year 1910, TNBSE was formed by merging the two existing separate boards, Board of Secondary Education and Board of Higher Secondary Examination.

