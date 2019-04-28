TN Board class 10th Result 2019: The candidates can check the result through SMS alert which will be sent to the respective mobile number registered against students in the schools. The marks will be available on the Internet which will be considered as provisional mark sheet.

TN Board class 10th Result 2019: Here’s how to check via SMS

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the class10th result 2019 tomorrow at 9:30 am. The class 10th 2019 result will be uploaded on its official website at tnresults.nic.in. Tamil Nadu Board students must begin to look for their admit cards or hall tickets so that the TN 10th result 2019 can be quickly accessed without any hindrance. In 2018, 10, 01,140 students had appeared for Tamil Nadu class 10th examination. The pass percentage was 94.5 per cent.

Students can also check their results on other websites as well as tamilnadu.indiaresults.com, examresults.net/tamilnadu. The declaration of result in the online mode will allow 9 lakhs of students to check the same simultaneously. For all the latest news on the result, students can visit newsx.com.

How to Check TN Result 2019:

1: Click on the official website @tnresults.nic.in

2: Click on the result link

3: Enter your roll number, registration number

4: Click on the login button

5: Download the TN 10th Result 2019 for future reference

The candidates can check the result through SMS alert which will be sent to the respective mobile number registered against students in the schools. The marks will be available on the Internet which will be considered as provisional mark sheet. Official mark sheets will be made available at school within days’ time for both regular and open school students.

