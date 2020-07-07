TN HSE +2 results Live Update: TN Board postpones declaration of Class 12th Results at the last moment. Earlier notification had promised declaration of results at 5:00 PM on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu HSE results 2020 will not be declared today as notified earlier. The exams for 10+2 academic level were conducted by the Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) in March, which keeps over 9 lakh students waiting for the official announcement of their results, keeping them from pursuing higher studies amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to official sources, Board authorities are also discussing modes to conduct pending examinations, which is one of the reasons deterring the Tamil Nadu Board from declaring the results at the moment.

Students can access their results on official websites at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in, as and when declared. Click on the link “HSE +2 result” on the homepage, login using the registration number, and download and keep the result saved for future reference. Students are advised to take a print-out of the result for future reference.

The Tamil Nadu board mandates a minimum requirement of 35 marks out of 100 for each student to pass the exam. In certain practically-oriented subjects with only 70 marks reserved for theoretical assessment, it is essential that each student secures a minimum of 15 marks in theory to pass the exam, in the composition of 35 passing marks.

The last-moment calling-off of the results comes across as a shock to over 9 lakh students, who were waiting the entire day for the declaration. Earlier, the TNDGE had promoted Tamil Nadu’s 9.7 lakh class 10 students on the basis of school attendance and quarterly and half-yearly assessment.

The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic had also compelled the Board to postpone the pending exams for Class 10th and 12th students, along with the unanticipated cancellation of the SSLC and plus one exam. The TNDGE, however, decided to conduct the pending HSE, VHSE exams later. It is hoped the delays in conduction of exams and declaration of results aren’t gaping. and leave minimal impact on students vying to pursue courses further in their academic careers.

