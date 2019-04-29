TN Class 10th result 2019: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is all set to declare the results of the class 10th on the official website, tnresults.nic.in. The Class 10th examination is also known as the Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination. The students appeared in the examination can check it through the official website.

The Tamil Nadu class 10th examination or Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination will be declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu on the official website tnresults.nic.in today, Monday on April 29 at 9:30 am.

The interested students who appeared in the examination on from March 14 and ended on March 29, 2019 can check it through multiple ways such as websites and SMS. It is advisable for the candidates to keep their admit cards handy on the official website.

Here are the websites through which the candidates can check their result 2019.

TN class 10th Result 2019: Here are the websites to check

tamilnadu.indiaresults.com

examresults.net/tamilnadu.

dge.tn.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

manabadi.com

examresults.net

TN class 10th Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website link tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019, on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed, click on the link which says TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019

Step 4: Enter your roll number and details in the space provided.

Step 5: Download the TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 for future use.

Tamil Nadu SSLC result can also be ascertained after using the official app of National Informatics Centre (NIC) ‘TN SSLC Result’.

TN SSLC Result 2019: Last year statistics of TN 10th Result

In the last year, the overall pass percentage in TN SSLC exam was 94.5%. The females outperformed boys with the pass percentage of 96.4% and the pass percentage among male students was 92.5%.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations was established separately as Directorate in 1975 in the month of February. It was in the year 1911, the first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted.

