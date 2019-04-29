TN Class 10th Result 2019: he Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has declared the Tamil Nadu class 10th result 2019 or the TN SSLC result 2019 today, Monday, April 29 at 9:30 am on the official website tnresults.nic.in. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result through the official website.

TN class 10th Result 2019 @ tnresults.nic.in: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has declared the Tamil Nadu class 10th result 2019 or the TN SSLC result 2019 today, Monday, April 29 at 9:30 am on the official website tnresults.nic.in. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result through the official website. It is advisable for the candidates that they must keep their admit cards or hall tickets handy so that they can easily check it in the morning.

TN class 10th Result 2019: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website link tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019, on the homepage

Step 3: A page will be displayed and click on the link which says TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download the TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 for future use.

TN class 10th Result 2019: Websites to check

tamilnadu.indiaresults.com

examresults.net/tamilnadu.

dge.tn.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

manabadi.com

examresults.net

TN class 10th Result 2019: Last year pass percentage

In the previous year, a total of 10, 01,140 students had appeared for Tamil Nadu class 10th examination.

The pass percentage for Tamil Nadu Board or TN 10th examination stood at 94.5%. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations established with a separate Directorate in 1975 in the month of February. The first secondary school leaving certificate examination was conducted in 1911.

