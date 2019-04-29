TN Class 10th Result 2019: The Tamil Nadu class 10th examination or TN SSLC result 2019 will be declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on the official website tnresults.nic.in today, Monday on April 29 at 9:30 am. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check their result at the official website. It is advisable for the candidates to keep their admit card handy while checking their result.

TN class 10th Result 2019: Websites to check

tamilnadu.indiaresults.com

examresults.net/tamilnadu.

dge.tn.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

manabadi.com

examresults.net

The Tamil Nadu Board began the TN class 10 examination 2019 or the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) from March 14 and ended on March 29, 2019.

TN class 10th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website link tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019.

Step 3: On the new displayed page, click on the link which says TN SSLC Result 2019, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download the TN 10th Result 2019, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 for future use.

TN class 10th Result 2019: Check result via SMS

The details regarding the result will be sent through SMS alert also. The SMS alert will be sent to the respective mobile number register against students in the schools.

The marks will be made available on the Internet which will be considered as provisional mark sheet. The official mark sheets will be made available at respective schools within days’ time for both regular and open school students.

