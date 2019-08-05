TN Forest Watcher hall ticket 2019: Dates for Computer-based Test (CBT) has been declared by the TNFUSRC for the recruitment to the Forest Watcher posts. The examination will be held on October 5 and 6, 2019, at various centres across the state. Interested ones can download the hall ticket for the TN Forest Watcher CBT Exam 2019 can do the same through the official website.

TN Forest Watcher hall ticket 2019: TNFUSRC has declared the dates for the Computer-based Test (CBT) for recruitment to the Forest Watcher posts. According to the official notification, TN Forest Watcher examination will be held on October 5 and 6, 2019, at various centres across the state. Those who waiting to download the admit card for the TN Forest Watcher CBT Exam 2019 can do the same through the official website.

If we take a look at the previous tends TNFUSRC, the admit cards were released 6 or 8 days previously to the exam.

The examination is scheduled to be hed in the first week of October, on the basis of it, the hall ticket is expected to be released 6 or 8 days prior to the examination, which is last week of September.

Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website of TNFUSRC.

TNFUSRC Admit card 2019: Important dates

Previously, Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) had already released the Mock Test / Practice Test and the scheduled dates for the sake of the candidates.

Mock Test / Practice Test has been begun on August 1, onwards. Online mock test/practice test will remain live on October 6, 2019.

TN Forest Watcher computer-based online exam 2019 will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions. Questions will be from eleven different topics had already been tentatively notified through the official notification in the last month.

Questions will be from Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Current Events, Geography, History and Culture of India and Tamil Nadu, Indian Polity, Indian Economy, Indian National Movement, and from Aptitude and Mental Ability.

For every wrong answer, there will not be any negative marking in the exam.



TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019: Details of the exam

