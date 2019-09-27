TN Forest Watcher exam 2019: The admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Forest Watcher 2019 examination are going to be released by September 27, 2019. Candidates can check their admit cards at forest.tn.gov or by clicking the direct link given below.

TNFUSRC recruitment 2019: The admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Forest Watcher 2019 examination are going to be released by September 27, 2019, by the Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC). All the candidates who have applied for the same can visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC), forests.tn.gov.in.

The computer-based test for the Tamil Nadu Forest Watcher 2019 examination will be conducted on October 4, 5 and 6, 2019. The hall tickets for the examination will be released by 10:00 AM on the mentioned tentative date. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 564 vacancies are to be filled.

Direct link to the official website of Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC)

Direct link to the admit card

TNFUSRC recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

All the candidates who have applied for the recruitment to the post of Forest Watcher in the Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) will have to appear in the written test and after that, all the candidates who will get shortlisted in the written test will be called for the personal interview round.

TNFUSRC recruitment 2019: Documents required

Passport size photograph

Photo ID proof issued by the Government of India.

Voter card

Bank passbook with a photograph

EAadhaar card with a photograph

Permanent driving license

Pan card

TNFUSRC recruitment 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC), forests.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Hall ticket 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required information like roll number, date of birth in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your TNFRUSRC Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you in order to take it to the examination center as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit cards.

