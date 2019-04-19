TN HSC 12th Result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Board has released the results of 8, 87, 992 students who had appeared in the 10+2 examinations. Candidates can check the official websites tnresults.nic.in examresults.net and instructions to download the HSC result 2019 given below.

TN HSC 12th Result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Board has declared the HSC Result for all those who have appeared in the examination this year. Candidates are advised to check the Tamil Nadu Board results on the following official websites of the Board which are – tnresults.nic.in, examresults.net and also dge.tn.nic.in. According to reports, the Tamil Nadu School Education Board has also released a notification announcing that those who fail to qualify in the TN HSC examination 2019 an instant examination will be conducted by the Board for them between June 3rd and 10th.

A total of 8, 87, 992 students had participated in the 10+2 examinations this year which was conducted from March 1 to March 19, 2019.

Moreover, candidates need not worry about how to check the TN HSC results 2019 or TN SSLC results 2019. For their convenience, the instructions to check the results have been given here.

How to check the results through websites?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the Board tnresults.nic.in or examresults.net or http://dge.tn.nic.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that indicates, Check Tamil Nadu HSC results 2019

On clicking, the candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the roll number and the other necessary details asked for

The candidate’s HSC or SSLC result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Check and download the same

Take a print out of the result sheet for reference if necessary

