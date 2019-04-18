TN HSE results 2019: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu is going to announce the results for +2 on April 19, 2019. As per the official notification, The TN HSE result will be announced by 9:30 AM on Friday.

TN HSE results 2019: Know when, where and how to check the results @ tnresults.nic.in

TN HSE results 2019: The results for the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Education (HSE) or TN +2 will be declared on April 19, 2019, by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Government of Tamil Nadu. As per the official notification, The TN HSE result will be announced by 9:30 AM on Friday. The TN +2 result is going to be declared on the official websites including dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. As per the earlier notification from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations, the plus one results will be announced on May 8 while the Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam results will be declared on April 29, 2019. The official website for viewing results mentions that the HSE +2 March 2019 Exam Results are expected on April 19 at 9:00 AM. TN HSE results are being declared earlier than the previous year.

Date and Time for the TN HSE results 2019:

The TN HSE +2 results will be announced on April 19, 2019, while the results of +1 will be announced on May 8, 2019.

According to the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu, TN HSE +2 result will be announced at 9:30 AM.

Where to check the TN HSE results 2019:

The TN HSE results 2019 will be announced on the following official websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

TN HSE results 2019 checking app:

An app is available on both the Play Store and the App Store for the Android and Apple platforms. The app provides the exam results of the candidates belonging to the Tamil Nadu board. To view the results, candidates are supposed to enter their registration number and date of birth in the mentioned fields.

Steps to check the TN HSE results 2019:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites including dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Tamil Nadu HSE result.

Step 3: Enter the roll numbers and other details in the mentioned fields.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result and keep a copy with you for future references.

