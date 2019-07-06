TN Medical MBBS Rank List 2019: The Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has released the rank list for admissions on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net. Check steps to download the same here.

TN Medical MBBS Rank List 2019: The Medical Selection Committee in the state of Tamil Nadu, has released the TN Medical Rank List 2019 for MBBS and BDS admissions on the official website –tnmedicalselection.net today, July 7, 2019. According to reports, Shruthi K from Tiruvallur has topped the list this year as she has secured 685 marks in the recently held NEET 2019.

The authority has changed the release date of the rank list for MBBS and BDS admissions twice. Candidates must note that the counselling for admissions is all set to begin on July 8th, 2019. The first schedule of counselling will be conducted for reserved categories including ex-servicemen and differently abled.

How to check the TN Medical MBBS Rank List 2019?

Candidates need to go to the official website mentioned above – tnmedicalselection.net

On the homepage, click on either of the following links –

1. List of Person with disabilities for MBBS BDS 2019 2020 session

2. List of Children of Ex-servicemen for MBBS BDS 2019 2020 session

3. List of Eminent sportsperson for MBBS BDS 2019 2020 session

4. Provisional rank list for MBBS BDS 2019 2020 Session for Government Quota

5. Provisional rank list for MBBS BDS 2019 2020 Session for Management Quota

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to pdf containing the rank, name, category and merit

Download the same and take a print out for reference

According to reports, the counselling will be conducted for 3988 available seats in medical counselling and 562 under management quota, while 350 MBBS seats have been increased in medical colleges under government this year, as revealed by health minister Vijayabhaskar.

