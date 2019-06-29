TN MRB Results 2019: The results of the TN MRB staff nurse examination which was conducted on June 23, 2019, have been declared on their official website. The results are in a PDF form and contain the candidate's application number and the marks they scored out of 100.

TN MRB Results 2019: Tamil Nadu Medical Service Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has declared the results of the MRB staff Nurse examination 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the staff nurse examination on June 23, 2019, can now visit the official site of the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Recruitment Board to check their results, http://www.mrb.tn.gov.in/. The results are in the form of a PDF list which includes the application number of the candidates, examination number as well as the marks they scored out of the total 100 marks.

The document has more than one thousand pages as the list contains the marks of all the candidates who have participated for the examination. The Tamil Nadu Medical Service Recruitment Board conducts the nurse examination every year and as per the reports of 2019, the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Recruitment

Board has as many as 2,865 posts open for the nurses.

Steps to check the results of TN MRB 2019:

Visit the official website of the of TN MRB- http://www.mrb.tn.gov.in/

On the home page, click on the option results

A new page will open. Click on the link- Marks obtained by the candidates in nurses Examination,2019.

The results will appear on your screen in a pdf form.

Search for your application number or your examination number. Your results will be shown adjacent to your application number.

Candidates must know that mere scoring of marks does not ensure selection of the candidates for the post. After the announcement of the results the documents of all the candidates will be verified and during verification if an error is found in the documents or if the candidates are found not possessing the required qualifications than their application will be rejected.

