Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2018 rank list: The ranks of medical aspirants who have qualified the NEET 2018 exam this year have been released by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tamil Nadu today, June 28, 2018. Candidates can check the NEET UG 2018 rank by logging into the official website of DME.

The ranks have been released for those candidates who have applied for admissions into the first year of MBBS/BDS course in government and self-financed medical colleges in the state under the quota of Management. The ranks can be availed only from the official websites and other means of communication will be entertained to inform the students regarding the ranks.

According to reports, the MBBS /BDS rank list was announced by the state Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on June 28, where he announced the names of top rank holders in the NEET 2018 examination. Keerthana of Chennai has topped the examination securing 676 marks, while the second and third positions have been bagged by Raj Chendur and Praveen from Chennai with 656 and 644 marks each respectively.

According to reports, the counselling for Tamil Nadu Medical Admission 2018 will begin in July. All the details of the MBBS/BDS admissions will be published on the official website.

Candidates can check the TN NEET 2018 Rank List by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website, tnhealth.org or tnmedicalselection.org On the homepage search for the link ‘Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS Rank List 2018’ and click on it Enter the requisite details and submit The rank list will appear on the screen Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Tamil Nadu NEET 2018 Counselling dates:

1st round of counselling: July 7 to July 10

2nd round of counselling: July 22 to July 24

The candidates will be admitted to the MBBS/BDS courses on basis of their performance in the marks obtained in NEET 2018. According to reports, 2,593 vacant seats will be filled up by the qualified candidates through this year’s admission process. The courses have been scheduled to commence on August 1, 2018.

