The Tamil Nadu Plus 12 results 2018 have been declared by the Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan. The students can check their results on the official website of the Board at dge1.tn.nic.in. 6754 schools in the state of Tamil Nadu have achieved a 100% pass percentage this year. Follow the step to check Tamil Nadu +2 Results 2018 online.

Tamil Nadu Plus 2 Results 2018: Tamil Nadu Class 12 or Plus 2 result 2018 has been announced by the Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan result in the state. According to reports, the total pass percentage of the Plus 2 examination this year has been recorded to be 91.1% in which girls have outperformed the boys this year. The Tamil Nadu Plus 2 Results 2018 is now available on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Board. The students who had appeared for the examination this year can check their results online at dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

The results can also be availed via SMS. Moreover, the result was scheduled to be released at a press conference in Tamil Nadu. The year, a total of 798614 students had appeared for the exam in the General stream. 6754 schools have achieved a 100% pass percentage this year. 94.1% girls have cleared the examination while 87.7% boys have passed the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exam 2018.

Students can check their Tamil Nadu Plus 2 Results 2018, TN HSC +2 Results 2018 results or HSC March 2018 Results’ with the help of the following steps given below:

Log on to the official website of the board, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in Search for the link that read, ‘HSC March 2018 Results’ and click on the same The students will be directed to a new window Enter the requisite details such as Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on the submit button Your result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print out if necessary for further reference

To download your ‘Tamil Nadu Plus 12 Results 2018’ directly from the official website, click here: ‘TN HSC March 2018 Results’

