TN SSLC 10th Result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education has declared TN SSLC 10th Result 2019 today, i.e Monday, April 29. In the examinations, Girls have outperformed boys. While girls have secured a pass percentage of 97 percentage, boys have a pass percentage of 93.3 percent. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website- http://tnresults.nic.in/stet.htm

TN SSLC 10th Result 2019: The TN SSLC result 2019 has been declared by The Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education. The results have been declared on the official website of the board. Students who appeared for the exams can check their result on the official website- http://tnresults.nic.in/stet.htm. Just like last year, Girls have outperformed boys this year too with a pass percentage of 97 percent while boys have a pass percentage of 93.3 percent. The overall pass percentage of 2019 board results is 95.2 percent.

Last year, Girls had secured a pass percentage of 96.4 percent and boys had secured a pass percentage of 92.5 percent. A total of 9,37,859 students have cleared the exam. Meanwhile, the top three districts that have outperformed in the exams are Tirupur district with 98.53 percent, Ramanathapuram with 98.48 percent and Namakkal with 98.45 percent.

Check TN SSLC Result 2019 following this procedure:

1. Log on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education- http://tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link SSLC Exam- March 2019 Results

3. Once redirected to a new page, enter your registration number and date of birth in (dd/mm/yyyy) format.

4. Check your details

5. Click on the tab ‘Get Marks’ to view your result

6. Download the results and take a print out for future references.

To check the results, Students can also log on tamilnadu.indiaresults.com, examresults.net/tamilnadu and dge.tn.gov.in. Before checking the results, students are advised to keep their admit cards and hall tickets handy early in the morning and maintain a calm and positive mind frame. Held from March 14 to March 2019, the passing marks in theory exams are 30 out of 150 and 40 out of 50 in practical exams.

