TN SSLC class 10th Result 2019: TNDGE has declared Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 today on April 29, 2019, at 9.30am. Students can check their respective 10th Public Exam 2019 Result Tamil Nadu at the official site at tnresults.nic.in.

TN SSLC class 10th Result 2019: The result for TN SSLC has been declared at the official website of the board- tnresults.nic.in. The candidates can check their official results via the three websites mentioned here-tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.nic.in, and www.tndge.in. The overall pass percentage is 95.2 percent and this year as well the girls have outshined boys with 97% whereas the boys have secured 93.3%. The pass percentage in comparison to last year has increased and the topper of this year TN SSLC is from the district Tirupur with 98.56 % followed by Ramanathapuram with 98.46% and the third district is Namakkal with 98.45 percent.

The result for TN SSLC was declared today on April 29,2019, around 9:30 am. The TN SSLC exams 2019 were held in March 2019 and around 10 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination. In 2019 a total number of 10,01,140 candidates had given the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board examination. In comparison to this years results overall pass percentage in 2018 was 94.5 percent.

Check steps to download result TN SSLC 2019:

The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result for the class 10rth TN SSLC through the steps given below:

Step 1: Check the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) @ tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link reading as TN 10th Result 2019



Step 3: Click on the link

Step 4: Enter the credentials as required by the board- roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Check your result and download or take a print out of the same for future references

Apart from checking via the official website of the board, the students can also check TN SSLC Result 2019 through the official app of Tamilnadu Board Result 2019.

The candidates can check the result via various other websites of the board. Some other websites are-

