TN SSLC Result 2019: The TN SSLC result has been declared today, April 29. The students who appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website of TNDGE-tnresults.nic.in. Students can also check the class 10 result on mobile phones.

TN SSLC Result 2019 to be declared today @ tnresults.nic.in: The Tamil Nadu Class 10 result has been released by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu on the official website tnresults.nic.in. In 2019, 95.2 percent of students passed in TN SSLC 10th board exam 2019. 93.3 percent of boys passed in TN Manabadi class 10 board exam 2019.

The students who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website of TNDGE- tnresults.nic.in. There are other websites also to check the Tamil Nadu SSLC result such as tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in.

The students are advised to keep the admit card or hall ticket with them so that they can easily check the TN class 10 result. The students can see the below steps to check the result:

How to Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019

Step 1: Log on to the official website of TNDGE

Step 2: Tap on the link Saying TN SSLC result 2019

Step 3: Candidate will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth and then click on the submit button.

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result

How to check the result on Mobile:

. Candidate need to open the play store on Mobile Phones

. Install the TN SSLC result app

. Open the app

. Tap on the result

. Enter registration number and date of birth

. Submit the required details

. The result will appear on the screen

Last year, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu had declared the Class 10 result on May and overall passing percentage for the SSLC 2018 examination was 94.5%.

Apart from the websites, the students can also check the result on Mobile Phones: The Candidate needs to download the “TN SSLC Result app” which was published by National Informatics Centre (NIC).

In 2018, the overall passing percentage in the exam was 94.5. The pass percentage among girl was 96.4% and the pass percentage among boys was 92.5%. This year, it is expected that the pass percentage will increase.

The TN Class 10 students need to obtain a minimum of 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 out of 50 in practical examination in order to clear the examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App