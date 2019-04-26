TN SSLC result 2019: The results for Class 10th or Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) students will be declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu on April 29, 2019, at the official website, tnresults.nic.in. The timings of the board haven't been declared yet.

TN SSLC result 2019: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) for Class 10th students on April 29, 2019, at the official website, tnresults.nic.in. The board is yet to confirm the time of result declaration. It is expected that the board will confirm the result date and time a day or two prior to the result declaration day.

According to the TN Board SSLC examination schedule, the class 10th board was conducted from March 14 till March 29, 2019. Students who appeared for the SSLC Examinations Result 2019 Tamil Nadu can check the results after following certain steps.

Step 1: Go to the official website tnresults.nic.in .

Step 2: On the homepage, Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2019 / Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2019 will be mentioned

Step 3: Click on the link.

Step 4: Fill all the details regarding this.

Step 4: TN 10th Result 2019 / TN SSLC Result 2019 will be displayed

Step 5: Download it and take out a print out for future use.

In the previous year, Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) had released the Tamil Nadu class 10th result on May 23. The overall pass percentage for class 10th was 94.5%. Pass percentage for girls was 96.4% and the pass percentage for boys was 92.5%.

The Tamil Nadu board has already released the result of TN +2 examination. Over 8 lakh students appeared in the Tamil Nadu Board 12th examination. In Tamil Nadu 12th examination, the overall pass percentage was 91.3%. Among the girl students, the pass percentage was 93.64%, and 88.57% among male students.

