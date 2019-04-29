TN SSLC result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has declared the result of class 10th today, April 29, 2019 @ tnresults.nic.in. The students who appeared in the board examination of class 10 have passed the examination with flying colours. The pass percentage of the class 10th stands at 95.2%. They can download their result on the official website of TN SSLC @ tnresults.nic.in.

TN SSLC result 2019 declared @ tnresults.nic.in: Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result has been declared on Monday, April 29, 2019 at tnresults.nic.in. The candidates who appeared in the board exam can check and download their result on the official website of TN SSLC @ tnresults.nic.in.

In this year 95.2 per cent of students passed in TN SSLC 10th board exam 2019. 93.3 per cent of boys passed in TN Manabadi class 10 board exam 2019 in the state. TN 10th result 2019 has been hiked in 2018, in comparison to the last year.

TN SSLC 2019 result declared: Girls outshines boys

This year also, the girls have surpassed boys with 97 per cent pass percentage. While, 93.3 percent of boys have passed the TN SSLC Result 2019. A total of 95.2 percent of students qualified the TN SSLC 10th exam 2019.

TN SSLC Result 2019: Top three districts

Tirupur district – 98.53 per cent

Ramanathapuram -98.48 per cent

Namakkal – 98.45 per cent

TN SSLC 2019 result declared: Websites to check

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

dgel.tn.nic.in

manabadi.com

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

The TN SSLC has announced the results of HSC on April 19, 2019. Last year, Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) had released the result of High School on May 23 and the overall pass percentage for the same was 94.5%. According to officials, the applicant must obtain at least 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical examination.

TN SSLC Results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN SSLC @ tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: A homepage will open, click on the link named ‘download TN SSLC Result 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on submit button

Step 6: Your results will be open on the screen

Step 7: Download your result for future reference

About TN SSLC:

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) is a certificate after qualified the class 10th board exam which is conducted by Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). This exam is conducted each and every year by TN DGE in many states like Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

