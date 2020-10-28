Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020, TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2020, TN 10th Result 2020, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge2.tn.nic.in: TN DGE supplementary exam result: Supplementary exam result for class 10th has been released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE). TN DGE will also release class 12 supplementary exam result on their official website today.

Reports suggest that class 12 supplementary exam result will be released at around 2 p.m. today. The students of both, class 10 and 12 can check their results on the official website by signing in using their Registration Number and Date Of Birth. The supplementary exams were held from September 21, 2020, to September 26, 2020, for class 10 and the same for class 12 were conducted from September 21, 2020, to September 28, 2020.

As per the reports, about 10 thousand students had appeared for class 10 supplementary exams and around 50 thousand students had appeared for class 12 supplementary exams. All the students who could not register for the board exams gave the supplementary exams.

Steps to check Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th supplementary exam result 2020 online:

Go to the official website of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE), dge.tn.gov.in.

On the landing page, click on the link that reads TN Class 10 supplementary result 2020 or TN Class 12 supplementary result 2020.

A Login page will show up.

Enter your login details including your Registration Number and DOB carefully.

Click on the Submit button.

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Your supplementary exam result of class 10th or 12th will be displayed before you on your screen.

Print or Download your result for future reference.

