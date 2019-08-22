TN TET 2019 Paper 2 Result: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has declared the TNTET 2019 Paper 2 results on the official website - trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same given in this article.

TN TET 2019 Paper 2 Result: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board or TNTRB has announced the results of TN TET 2019 Paper 2 Exam results on the official website – trb.tn.nic.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the Tamil Nadu TET 2019 examination can check their respective result form the Board’s official website. The results are now available for download and candidates are advised to follow the steps to check the TNTET 2019 results given below.

How to check and download the TN TET 2019 Paper 2 Result?

Visit the official website of the TN Board as mentioned above – trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the relevant result link

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the necessary details and click on submit button

The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

The TNTET 2019 Paper 1 and 2 was conducted by the Board on June 8, and June 9, 2019. TN TET 2019 results for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 have been published on the Board’s official website in the form of a list. The result sheet consists of the Roll Number and Marks of the candidates who have taken the examination this year. Candidates must also note that those who qualify will be eligible for appointment to the vacant posts in schools of the state.

The Board has released an official notice on its official website announcing that TET Result 2019 individual scorecard for Paper 1 will be made available on August 22, 2019 while that of Paper 2 will be available on August 26, 2019.

