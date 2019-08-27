TN TET 2019 paper 2 Result: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test or TN TET 2019 Paper 2 examination results have been announced on trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the results given in this article.

TN TET 2019 paper 2 Result: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test or TN TET 2019 Paper 2 results and scorecard has been declared on the official website – trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results on the official website. According to the reports, the scorecard is available on the Board’s portal and can be accessed by following the instructions given below. Moreover, the Board had recently released the TN TET 2019 Paper 1 result on its official website.

How to check the result and download TN TET 2019 scorecard?

Visit the official website of the Board – trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the TN TET 2019 paper 2 result download link

On clicking, candidates will be directed t0 a new window

Here, enter the roll number and click on submit

The results or TN TET 2019 scorecard will be displayed on the computer screen

Here’s the direct link to download the TN TET 2019 scorecard

