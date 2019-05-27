TN TET Admit Card 2019: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) in Tamil Nadu has released the Teacher Eligibility Test Hall Tickets for the 2019 examination on the official website - trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same given in this article.

Candidates must note that the last date for downloading the Admit Cards has been scheduled for June 9, 2019. The link to download the admit cards will not be available after the date mentioned. However, hall tickets for Paper 1 can be downloaded only until June 8, 2019.

How to download the TN TET 2019 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of TNTRB as mentioned above – trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, enter the log in details to access the user account

Now, click on the download link for admit cards

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the Admit Card of TN TET 2019: http://trb.tn.nic.in/

TN TET 2019 will be conducted in offline mode for Paper 1 and Paper 2. This examination is conducted by the authority for the recruitment of candidates who wish to serve as teachers from classes 1 to 8 in the schools of Tamil Nadu state.

